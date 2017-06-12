Adopt a friend for free Thursday in Gulfport

This animal house is packed.
With 400 animals currently in house, the Humane Society of South Mississippi will offer waived adoption fees on Thursday, June 15.
With such an influx of animals, HSSM also needs six full-time employees and one part-time employee, so a job fair will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the shelter, 2615 25th Ave., Gulfport.
The shelter needs animal care associates, kennel technicians, vet technicians and a maintenance assistant. The maintenance assistant position is part time; all others are full time. Those interested should arrive at the adoption entrance Wednesday with proper identification and a resume. Applications also can be completed ahead of time through HSSM’s website: hssm.org/about/jobs/.
The shelter will be closed Wednesday to hold the job fair and so staff members can deep clean the shelter.
Adoption fees will be waived from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday for all available animals, said Katie King, HSSM development manager. A $5 tag fee includes spaying and neutering for each animal.
For more information about the Humane Society of South Mississippi, call 228-863-3354. See available animals at their website, hssm.org.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
