June 09, 2017 11:50 AM

Find a feline friend for $10 in Picayune

By Tammy Smith

A kitty overload has led the Pearl River County SPCA to offer a deep discount on cat adoptions through the month of June.

In conjunction with Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, the organization, which operates the Picayune Animal Shelter, is offering adoptions of any cat 4 months or older at $10. The normal adoption fee is $80.

“It’s kitten season,” said Maria Diamond, president of the Pearl River County SPCA. “We have 60 (kittens) in foster care right now, and they’re about to come into the shelter, so we’re trying to make room for them.”

Kitten season is the time of year when cats give birth. According to the Humane Society of the United States’ website, “Kitten season is really three seasons in one, starting in spring, peaking in late spring or early summer, and ending in fall.”

All of the qualifying cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on shots, according to the Pearl River County SPCA.

The Picayune Animal Shelter is at 1700 Palestine Road, and hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, contact Diamond at 601-347-3667.

