Off-duty Gulfport firefighter pulls kitten traffic control

It was the Gulfport Fire Department’s turn to rescue a kitten from traffic on Wednesday.
Gulfport Fire Battalion Chief Chris Henderson was just getting off work and was driving northbound on U.S. 49 when he saw several people pull over.
“I thought someone was having a heart attack or something,” he said. He turned around and came back to the traffic stop to see if he could help.
It turns out, he helped rescue a kitten. A few weeks ago, a Gulfport police officer stopped to rescue a different kitten who was struck while in traffic on U.S. 49.
A yellow tabby kitten, just a few weeks old, was crossing traffic Wednesday morning about 10:45 a.m. near Saint Charles Avenue. A motorist in an SUV stopped to avoid hitting the animal. Then the kitten climbed into the engine of the vehicle trying to escape.
Henderson stopped to help and, with the assistance of bystanders, rescued the kitten from the hot exhaust system.
Mississippi Highway Patrol also stopped to help with traffic control.
The kitten, which appeared to be unharmed, was taken by the driver of the SUV for additional care. Henderson said he believes the driver also planned to adopt the kitten.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
