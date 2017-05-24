It’s a ‘free fur all’ at the Humane Society this weekend

For two days, you can adopt a furry friend for free at the Humane Society of South Mississippi.
The shelter has nearly 400 homeless pets, so HSSM is offering adoptions Thursday and Friday for just a $5 tag fee, Development Manager Katie King said. This offer includes all breeds of both cats and dogs, she said.
“We also have about 250 fostered out,” King said. Of that number, about 230 are cats and kittens.
The free adoption runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and the $5 I.D. tag fee is required of all adoptions. Dogs must leave on a leash and collar, and cats must leave in a pet carrier.
For Harrison County residents, HSSM is continuing its special $10 spaying female cats, with $10 mandatory microchipping, through the end of May.
To make an appointment for getting a cat spayed, call 228-863-3354, ext. 3829 or 3830 or email clinic@hssm.org or kwinch@hssm.org.
The Humane Society is at 2615 25th Ave.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
