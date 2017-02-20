South Mississippians love their pets!

Kaiya
Kaleb
Shannon Wall shows off her pup, Dinozzo.
Julia Clarke shared a photo of Chewy and Tweety.
Scott Hawkins' kittens.
Stacy Witt's pups Stella, Bradley and Bentley
Dianne Motel has lots of fur babies. LR Lilly Rose, Jaxson, Mitzi and Matilda.
Jack B Ninja from Lisa Pitts
Holly Graves says, "My sweet, funny boys Otis (a 4 year old Puggle) and Tucker (a 6 year old long haired dachshund)."
Barbara Rothe Hale shared a photo of her fur baby Porsche.
Barbara Rothe Hale shared a photo of her pup Mejha.
Natasha Helton's Rosie the Riveter.
Sherri Black says she loves her girl, Mila.
Theresa Golson's pups, Southern Belle, top, and Daisy Mae, catch a few winks.
Grace Sheets says, "Our boy Buddy is a 5-year-old Boxer who still loves to run around outside and puts up with a lot from our 4-year-old and 19-month-old! Don't know what we would do without him!"
Diminuto and Chiquita are Candy Flynt Bearor's pets!
Natasha Helton's Chloe.