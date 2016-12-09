Has Dak Prescott switched your allegiance to the Cowboys?

I’m on the bandwagon.
I love to admit I’m a Dallas Cowboys fan.
It’s quite a turnaround for me.
A longtime Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints fan, I jumped on the Cowboys’ bandwagon this season while there was still room. This was back in September. I’m an early adopter.
Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, with all his injuries, interceptions and losses, depresses me. It took me years to finally realize the Bears with Cutler are hopeless.
I started losing faith in the Saints the day Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch went into Beast Mode in the playoffs.
I was more than happy to sign the Cowboys’ bandwagon form that entitles me to cheer for a team I had hated since the Jimmy Johnson era. Something too perfect about Johnson’s hair.
I cheer for the 2016 Cowboys because of the two remarkable rookies — quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Why? I’m part of a Mississippi State and Ohio State family, though I attended neither school. I stick with what the family likes unless it involves politics.
I became a fan of Prescott and Elliott when they were college football stars. I liked the way they played for their schools. I really enjoy the way they play as Cowboys teammates.
Prescott played at MSU, my daughter’s school. It’s also my son-in-law’s school.
Elliott played at Ohio State, my wife’s school.
My daughter, son-in-law, wife and two grandchildren are also first-time Cowboys fans because of Dak and Zeke.
Keep in mind our grandson is 5 and our granddaughter is 1. Dak is our grandson’s favorite player and our granddaughter gets a kick out of saying “Dak” when the Cowboys are on TV.
I’m obsessive about keeping track of the Prescott and Elliott jersey sale rankings at nflshop.com. Elliott is No. 1 as I write this and Prescott is No. 2.
I’m also fascinated with the wide selection of the Prescott and Elliott T-shirts available on the web. I like the wordplay. They’re punny.
Three or four of the T-shirts will be Christmas presents. It’s going to be a Cowboys Christmas at homes in Gulfport and the New Orleans Northshore. We’re going against the grain, Saints fans.
The effect Dak and Zeke have on the family is amazing. We cheer for the Cowboys because of them.
Without them, I would have no interest in the Cowboys. I would just suffer in silence every Sunday watching miserable Saints and Bears.
No suffering watching these Cowboys. It’s a joy.
Has anybody else abandoned their longtime favorite NFL team for a place on the Cowboys’ bandwagon? If so, did you become a Dallas fan because of Dak or Zeke or both?
Please let me know.
John Bialas: 228-896-2319, @johnbialas
