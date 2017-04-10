Home & Garden

April 10, 2017 3:00 AM

Plumber: Looking into glass shower door

By ED DEL GRANDE Tribune News Service

Q: Dear Ed: We presently use a shower curtain and I really want to replace the curtain with an out-of-the-box glass door. But, I need some guidance before we start looking. Can you please give me some glass door info and install options?

- Paul, Ohio

A: Here's three basic questions and a bonus tip to keep in mind when thinking about installing a standard glass shower door.

1. Will you need a tub and shower door, or a shower-only door to fit your present setup?

Know what kind of door to look for.

2. Would you like a metal frame door or frameless door?

With a metal frame door, you can choose trim finish to match your bathroom, like brass or chrome. A frameless door has exposed glass edges for a more contemporary look.

3. What kind of glass do you want?

Clear glass can help small bathrooms feel a little more open, while frosted glass offers a little more privacy.

Finally, there are quick-install doors out there that require no drilling, so installation of your glass shower door doesn't have to be a pane.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.

