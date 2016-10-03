Treasures: McGuire piece may have low monetary value, but this may change

1:57 Turn cheap flowers into a fabulous bouquet Pause

0:42 Unusual doors welcome visitors to Merrywood in Pass Christian

2:15 Growing day lilies proves to be 'one of a kind' passion

1:05 Bay St. Louis residence converted from a gas station

1:38 Tour to feature home of Jimmy, Beverly Rafferty

1:24 Video: Pascagoula home filled with Christmas memories

2:34 Did we catch you rocking at Cruisin’ The Coast?

1:16 Southern Miss' Mullens, Staggers talk about their big game

1:13 Education underfunding, state's health care system hurt Mississippi

2:28 Chad Kelly avenges '15 loss, hopes he'll be welcome in Memphis