Pho is traditionally made with beef, but it can also be made with chicken. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald
Cooks Exchange

July 05, 2017 5:00 AM

Pho will make everything right on a tough day

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

Pho is typically made with a variety of beef options (round, brisket and meatballs are all popular), but occasionally you can find it made with chicken. My favorite is made at Henry’s Bakery and Café in D’Iberville.

The beef broth base is clear, which means it was never boiled (boiling makes it cloudy), the noodles are added just after the broth is poured into the bowl and the steaming hot broth cooks it by the time it reaches the table.

When it is made with chicken, it become the best chicken and noodle soup you have ever tried: tender chicken, savory broth, satisfying noodles.

If you are having a bad day, this just might set the world right again.

