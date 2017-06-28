Bill Vrazel shares recipe for Shrimp and Artichoke Teresa

Home pantries along the Gulf Coast are probably being stocked with non-perishables this week after Tropical Storm Cindy came through.
One reader emailed: “Can you write a column about what emergency foods to stock up for our storm seasons? I know about water, crackers, etc., but what canned goods can be eaten without heating when the power goes out?
“By the way, I’ve been emptying my freezer for the last month in preparation for such times,” Carolyn Collier Johnson said.
Bottled water is a must, and so are two quality ice chests, drinks in one and food in the other. Allow a gallon of water per day per person, a half-gallon for drinking and the other half for adding to food or washing.
A propane or charcoal grill is a must along the Coast. Food that is in the freezer can be prepared and eaten as a meal. Fresh vegetables and fruits also can be grilled.
At least a three-day supply of canned foods, cereals, trail mixes, some fruits and vegetables are recommended. High protein foods are suggested, too.
Foods to have on hand
Here are some of the foods to have on hand (according to the Office of Homeland Security and www.hurricanesafety.org):
▪ Peanut butter, canned tuna, salmon, chicken or turkey, canned lasts longer than the ones in pouches
▪ Canned stews, chili and soups. These can be eaten without heating. Canned vegetables, such as carrots, green beans and peas, can be eaten from the can.
▪ Fresh apples and citrus fruits. These keep at least two weeks without refrigeration. Avocados keep about a week without refrigeration, according to Real Simple magazine.
▪ Unripe tomatoes keep about a week without refrigeration.
▪ Squash and cucumbers can be eaten raw.
▪ Nuts, trail mixes, granola bars
▪ Powdered milk that can be mixed by the glass with water
▪ If power is on, go for potatoes or other root vegetables.
▪ Fruit juice, fruit drinks, sports drinks
▪ Basic seasonings, such as salt, pepper, sugar, garlic powder if able to use a grill
Readers, if you have other suggestions for riding out storms and hurricanes, please send them to me.
THANKS, BILL VRAZEL
Bill Vrazel shared his recipe for Shrimp and Artichoke Teresa. Ann Brown of Biloxi asked for the recipe.
“It was Gulf shrimp dipped in garlic butter and served over a rich, baked casserole of artichoke hearts, baby shrimp and Parmesan cheese,” she said. “It was my favorite of all their many delicious items on the menu.”
Vrazel, who owned Vrazel’s fine dining restaurant in Gulfport for years, was willing to accommodate Brown’s request. Some chefs will not share their recipes.
Brown also wants the shrimp salad recipe from the now-closed Hook Line and Sinker restaurant in Biloxi. Readers, if you have this old-time Biloxi recipe, please share.
VOTE FOR FAVORITE FARMERS MARKET
The Ninth Annual Farmers Market Celebration has begun. The American Farmland Trust is again looking for the top farmers markets. Market shoppers can provide information and vote for their favorite markets at http://markets.farmland.org/on-my-fork/submit-your-own.
Folks also can tell AFT why you love your farmers market on Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #OnMyFork and remember to tag AFT.
Andrea Yeager can be reached at ayeager51@cableone.net and Cooks Exchange, P.O. Box 4567, Biloxi, MS 39535-4567.
SHRIMP & ARTICHOKE TERESA
2 pounds small peeled shrimp, boiled in salted water (do not overcook)
3 cans of artichoke hearts, drain and dice medium
1 1/2 cups Hellman’s Mayonnaise (If dry add more mayonnaise)
1 cup of Parmesan Cheese, grated
Shrimp topping:
2 dozen large shrimp, peeled
1/2 pound butter, melted
12 toes of garlic, small diced
Parmesan cheese
Method: Take the 2 pounds of cooked shrimp, chopped artichokes, mayonnaise and Parmesan cheese and mix together well. Place into casserole dish and dip the large shrimp into the garlic butter and place them over the top of the mixture in the casserole dish. Lightly sprinkle Parmesan cheese over top. Place into 375-degree oven and cook until shrimp are cooked on top. (30 to 40 minutes)
Submitted by Chef Bill Vrazel
