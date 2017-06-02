Homegrown tomatoes are atop the list of favorite summertime fare

At the top of my list of favorite summertime fare is fresh-from-the-garden red tomatoes.
Homegrown tomatoes are the best, but if you must buy them, remember the test: smell the tomato before you buy it, if it has no smell, it has no flavor.
Be careful of tomatoes sold with a little of the vine still attached. The vine smells like a ripe tomato should, but the tomato doesn’t always share that smell.
Once you score those beautiful tomatoes, slice them and serve them with a pinch of salt, or make a mayonnaise and white bread sandwich — those are my top two favorite ways to serve them. If you know me you know I am not a fan of white bread, but for every rule, there is an exception.
