Ripe, red and still warm from the sun tomatoes are at the top of the summertime fare list. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald

Cooks Exchange

June 02, 2017 5:00 AM

Homegrown tomatoes are atop the list of favorite summertime fare

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

At the top of my list of favorite summertime fare is fresh-from-the-garden red tomatoes.

Homegrown tomatoes are the best, but if you must buy them, remember the test: smell the tomato before you buy it, if it has no smell, it has no flavor.

Be careful of tomatoes sold with a little of the vine still attached. The vine smells like a ripe tomato should, but the tomato doesn’t always share that smell.

Once you score those beautiful tomatoes, slice them and serve them with a pinch of salt, or make a mayonnaise and white bread sandwich — those are my top two favorite ways to serve them. If you know me you know I am not a fan of white bread, but for every rule, there is an exception.

About Andrea Yeager

Andrea Yeager

Andrea Yeager's Cook's Exchange brings people and recipes together. Andrea Yeager, a former features and managing editor for the Sun Herald, can be reached at ayeager51@cableone.net and takes requests at Cook's Exchange, P.O. Box 4567, Biloxi, MS 39535-4567.

