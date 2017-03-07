Spring into light, quick, protein-rich edibles

Lighten up! Spring is on its way, or at least, one can hope.
With the warmer weather and sunshine come lighter, quicker and even meatless meals.
When the sun is shining, who wants to stay indoors?
Lent has begun, and some sacrifice meat for the season. For good health, protein is still a must. Look to beans, legumes, Greek yogurt, nuts, oats and eggs, to name a few, for hunger-busting protein.
Black beans are so versatile, in everything from soup to burgers to burritos or wraps. They contain a whopping 12 grams of protein per cup and are high in fiber. Eggs, too, have 6 grams of protein per boiled egg. The white alone has 4 grams. Greek yogurt really chalks up the protein with 23 grams per cup. Regular yogurt is 13 grams, said Sav-A-Lot nutritionists.
So, whether the spring brings out the full-blown vegan or someone who enjoys at least one meatless meal a week, these recipes will lighten the lunch or dinner plate but still pack plenty of energy. There’s even a peanut butter smoothie for those on the go.
MORE COCONUT FANS
Three readers, two from Florida and one from Ocean Springs, want to share their coconut pie recipes with Dottie Fleming of Bradenton, Florida.
“This coconut pie is easy to make and is tasty,” Ann Moring of Bradenton said. “I hope Dottie Fleming will try this and enjoy it.”
Like Moring’s, Pat Fields’ recipe makes its own crust.
“I would like to share this recipe for coconut pie,” Fields said. “I hope you can share this with Dottie Fleming. It is easy and makes its own crust.”
Carolyn Radley of Bradenton sent coconut pie recipe that is made with Jiffy cornbread mix in the batter. It is another “mix it up and put it in the pan” pie.
WHAT TO DO WITH BEET GREENS
I haven’t received any responses on what to do with beet greens. Lynette Faul of Gulfport had asked if beet greens were edible, which they are. Readers, send me your recipes for the beet greens.
Andrea Yeager can be reached at ayeager51@cableone.net and Cook’s Exchange, P.O. Box 4567, Biloxi, MS 39535-4567.
BLACK BEAN BURGERS
1 clove garlic
1 can black beans
1 Grade A large egg
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 stalk celery, chopped fine
1 finely chopped yellow onion
1/2 cup plain bread crumbs
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place foil on a large baking sheet and spray with cooking spray.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add celery and onion and cook, stirring often, until softened for 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and sauté 1 minute longer.
Pour beans into a large bowl and use a fork to mash down into a broad paste. Scrape vegetables from skillet into bowl. Mix in egg and bread crumbs. Sprinkle in salt and pepper for seasoning.
Use your fingers to form mixture into patties. Place patties on baking sheet and cook for 10 minutes on each side.
From Sav a Lot test kitchens
AVOCADO EGG SALAD
2 teaspoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons light mayonnaise
1 pitted and peeled avocado
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tablespoons dried parsley
4 peeled and chopped hard-boiled eggs
1/4 cup chopped celery
Pit and peel avocado and place in a bowl. Mash avocado and add in mayonnaise and lemon juice.
Peel and chop hard boiled eggs. Chop celery. Mix into the avocado mixture. Stir in parsley. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
From Sav a Lot test kitchens
SPINACH QUICHE
1 (unbaked) 9-inch pie shell
4 Grade A large eggs
1/2 cup shredded Cheddar
4 ounces cream cheese
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon iodized salt
1/4 chopped yellow onions
5 ounces chopped spinach
1 cup milk
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium skillet, sauté the spinach and onion until the spinach is thawed and the onion is soft.
Cut the cream cheese into small pieces and place it on the bottom of the pie crust. Add the spinach and onion mixture on top of the cream cheese.
Beat the eggs in a mixing bowl. Add milk, shredded cheese, salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper into bowl.
Place the egg mixture into the crust.
Bake for 45-55 minutes. For the last 10-15 minutes, cover the quiche with foil, so the crust doesn’t get too brown.
Let the quiche cool for 5-10 minutes after you take it out of the oven.
Serve warm and enjoy!
From Sav a Lot test kitchens
PEANUT BUTTER BANANA SMOOTHIE
1 banana, broken into fourths
1 cup milk
1/4 cup creamy peanut butter
1 tablespoon honey
1 cup ice cubes
Combine all ingredients in a blender and mix until smooth (about 30 seconds). Pour into glasses to serve. Serves 2.
From Sav-A-Lot test kitchens
IMPOSSIBLE COCONUT PIE
4 eggs
1 3/4 cups sugar
1/2 cup flour
1/4 cup butter, melted
2 cups milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 1/2 cup coconut
Combine all ingredients and mix well. Pour into greased 10-inch pie pan. Bake until golden brown, about 45 minutes at 350 degrees.
Submitted by Ann Moring
COCONUT PIE
Mix the following ingredients together as called for.
Mix 2 cups milk
3 tablespoons melted butter
4 eggs
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon coconut extract
1/2 cup Jiffy cornbread mix
3/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup coconut
Pour into a greased with butter 9-inch square dish. Let stand for 10-15 minutes. Spread with 1/2 to 3/4 cup coconut.
Bake at 325 degrees for 35-45 minutes or until set.
Submitted by Carolyn Radley
COCONUT PIE
2 cups milk
3/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup buttermilk baking mix (Pioneer or Bisquick)
4 eggs
1/4 cup butter or margarine melted
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract or to taste
1 cup canned coconut flakes
Mix all ingredients except the coconut in blender. Cover and blend on low for 3 minutes.
Pour into 9-inch pie pan.
Let stand for 5 minutes. Sprinkle coconut on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes.
Serve cold or at room temperature. Refrigerate leftovers. Makes 6 servings.
Comments