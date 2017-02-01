Super Bowl party dishes for everyone on your list

Super Bowl Sunday kicks off parties galore Sunday.
Whether it is families glued to the television or a full-blown party-down party, snacks, spicy foods and even heavier fare are on the menu.
Last week, I shared some blender recipes that make quick work of Super Bowl food. Today, let’s take different twists to party fare. I like to mix it up when it comes to party menus or even if I am the one bringing a dish to the party.
Friends can count on me to spice things up food wise.
Often, dips or recipes are made with bacon, which some of our Jewish friends won’t eat. Hosts or hostesses need to have foods that meet all guests needs.
One recipe from Joy of Kosher magazine and newsletter is a spicy twist on chicken wings. This time forget the buffalo sauce and give harissa, a Moroccan condiment made with chiles, a try.
Serve a tahini dip on the side. Harissa can be homemade or purchased in the specialty aisle at most supermarkets. It is not hard to make but does require some prep time. Again, a blender is a good appliance to have for this.
Harissa also can be added to hummus for extra punch.
A former co-worker, who now lives in Florida, sent a recipe that would be a good low-fat main dish for the party. It is an easy chicken recipe, 169 calories per serving, that relies on spices such as garlic and paprika for flavor. A whole chicken cut in parts could be used.
Patsie Killegrew, a former Coastian and resident of Ocoee, Florida, used drumsticks and thighs when she made this for dinner last week. She said it was good, even some of the picky kids ate it, which is a plus in my book. Paired with a green salad with lots of veggies this would be a lighter Super Bowl fare.
Now back to adding bacon in dishes. While not the least bit kosher, a one-pot chicken pasta uses bacon and Cheddar cheese plus ranch dip mix. It can be made reduced fat by using skim milk and low-fat Cheddar cheese.
Jeannie Leatherwood Rankin, a Houston friend, sent me the recipe. She didn’t make it low fat; that’s my suggestion.
My daughter said this was a keeper. The dish takes less than 30 minutes from start to finish. This is another one that only needs a veggie or kale salad. The recipe can be doubled to feed a crowd.
HARISSA
1 Roasted red pepper (fresh or jarred)
10 Dried red chile peppers (like Guajilloes) soaked in water for at least an hour
3 garlic cloves
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
Remove stems and seeds from peppers
Place all ingredients in a food processor or blender and pulse until pureed. Enjoy in place of ketchup as a spicy condiment.
Recipe by Tamar Genger, Joy of Kosher magazine and newsletter
FIERY HARISSA WINGS
Tahini Dipping Sauce:
1/2 cup tahini (store-bought or homemade)
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon sumac
1 tablespoon Za’atar (a blend of dried herbs, sumac and salt; can be purchased online or on specialty markets)
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, such as Colavita EVOO
1 teaspoon kosher salt
Whisk tahini, lemon juice, sumac, za’atar and EVOO together in small bowl. Set aside.
Wings:
2 pounds chicken wings, separated into 2 pieces
1/3 cup harissa, store-bought or homemade
3 tablespoons tahini
2 teaspoons lemon juice
2 cups plus 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Garnish: Sesame seeds, chopped scallions and lemon slices Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil
Pat wings dry with paper towels and place on prepared baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper. Roast wings in a 400-degree oven for 15 minutes.
In a large bowl, whisk harissa, tahini, lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of EVOO together. Use for a dip for wings.
Pour 2 cups of EVOO in a heavy frying pan, fitted with a deep fry thermometer, and place over medium heat. Once EVOO reaches 360 degrees, fry wings in batches for 3 minutes until crispy and brown. If you don’t have a thermometer, place the handle of a wooden spoon in the hot oil. If bubbles form around the spoon your oil is hot.
Recipe by Jamie Geller, Joy of Kosher
GARLIC PAPRIKA CHICKEN
6 chicken drumsticks
1/4 cup olive oil
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
Pinch red pepper flakes
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
1 tablespoon fresh oregano, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Clean and dry the drumsticks and season with salt and pepper and set aside.
In a small skillet heat the olive oil. Add the garlic, smoked paprika, red pepper flakes and herbs. Cook for about 1 minute over medium heat; do not burn the garlic.
Pour olive oil mixture over the drumsticks, making sure the chicken is completely coated with the olive oil/paprika/garlic mixture.
Place drumsticks in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish for 45 minutes or until drumsticks are cooked through.
Serve with your favorite side dish and/or salad.
Submitted by Patsie Killegrew
CHICKEN BACON RANCH PASTA
6 strips bacon, chopped
2 chicken breasts, chopped
Salt and pepper
1 (16-ounce) box penne pasta
1 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons flour
1 packet ranch dip mix
2 cups milk
1 cup sharp Cheddar cheese
Garnish: minced green onions
Chop bacon. Cook in skillet until partially crispy. Remove from skillet and set aside. Drain on paper towels.
Remove all but 1 tablespoon of bacon grease from skillet. Add 1 tablespoon of butter. Add chopped chicken breasts. Add salt and pepper. Cook until chicken is done.
Mix flour into chicken pieces and stir. Add ranch dip mix and stir, coating the chicken. Add milk slowly, mixing well with flour and ranch dip seasoning. Sauce should be slightly thick. Add cheese and stir until melted.
Cook pasta per package directions, drain and stir into skillet. Mix well. Sprinkle green onions on top.
Submitted by Jeannie Leatherwood Rankin
Comments