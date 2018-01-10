The Ole Biloxi Fillin’ Station calls the combination of a po-boy and gumbo a Biloxi Dip.
Coast Cooking

Soup and a sandwich will hit the spot on a cold day, especially if you use these recipes

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

January 10, 2018 12:00 AM

If you are of a certain age, you might remember the Campbell’s Soup Company’s jingle, “Soup and sandwich … any time or weather, soup and sandwich go together.”

Silly as it was, there is a kernel of truth to it. There are few foods that go together so well as a good sandwich, and a hot bowl of soup.

It is the sort of food pairing that can bring warmth to a cold and gray day, and can lift the spirits of the dreariest circumstances.

Here are a few soup and sandwich ideas that I think you might enjoy.

Fried Shrimp Po-boy and Gumbo

This is a classic South Mississippi pairing that the Ole Biloxi Fillin Station has dubbed the Biloxi Dip. Whether you dip the po-boy in the gumbo or not, it is delicious.

Quick Gumbo

2-3 cups Creole Seasoning (combination of bell pepper, onion and celery found in the vegetable section of the grocery)

1 cup chopped okra

1 pound peeled shrimp

1 cup chopped smoked sausage

2 tablespoons flour, 2 tablespoons butter

Chicken stock to cover

Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning

Sauté sausage until well-browned, remove and set aside. Add the shrimp and cook over high heat for 2 minutes, remove and set aside. Add the vegetables and cook over a slow flame until reduced by one third. In a separate pan, add the butter and flour and cook until you have a dark brown roux. Stir constantly. Combine the sausage, shrimp, vegetables and cover with chicken stock. Bring to a simmer, then add the roux. Season with Tony Chachere’s. Simmer 20 minutes.

Shrimp Po-boy

1 po-boy loaf per person

8-10 shrimp per person

2 whole eggs, whisked

2 cups Panko bread crumbs

Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning

Mayonnaise, sliced tomato, lettuce, crunchy pickles

Oil for frying

Season the shrimp, add to the whisked eggs. Heat oil in a large pan no more than halfway full to 350 f. Drain shrimp, toss in panko and fry until golden brown in small batches. Add mayonnaise to bread, add shrimp and dress as you like.

Biscuit and Tomato Soup

I borrowed this idea from the Greenhouse on Porter in Ocean Springs. This combination just may be the ultimate in comfort food.

12 frozen, canned, or homemade biscuits

1 (14-ounce) can chopped tomatoes

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 cups Creole seasoning (combination of onion, bell pepper and celery pre-chopped)

1 cup chicken stock

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil leaves

1/2 cup heavy cream

Sauté the vegetables for 10 minutes in butter. Add the tomatoes, cream and stock, now simmer for 10 minutes more. Taste and season as necessary. Prepare biscuits according to package directions. Serve as soon as the biscuits are ready.

Bean and Bacon Soup and Grilled Cheese

Here’s a recipe for those of you that just don’t have the time to make soup from scratch. Campbell’s Bean and Bacon Soup is pretty good just as it is, but if you want to crank it up a bit, add well-browed cubes of smoked ham, and maybe a pinch of red pepper flakes.

1 can bean and bacon soup for every two people

Dark brown multi-grained bread

American yellow cheese and white cheddar (2-4 slices per person each)

Sliced tomato

Mayonnaise

Butter or olive oil

Butter one side of the bread, load with as many slices of yellow cheese as you like, add slices of tomato, and an equal number of white cheddar. Add butter to a pan over medium heat. Close the sandwich and brown until the cheese is melted. Butter the other side and brown well. Serve at once along with a cup of piping hot bean and bacon soup. Garnish the soup with diced tomato and browned cubes of ham.

