Give olive oil a try, the options are plentiful

Summertime is in high gear, and grocery stores and farmers markets have good selections of tomatoes.
Ripe tomatoes pair nicely with a curl of Parmigiano Reggiano, a little fresh thyme and a good olive oil.
Add mozzarella and you have a Caprese salad, but it is just as good without it.
Remember to use a good olive oil, Italian-made Parmigiano Reggiano and garden-fresh herbs.
I hope you will check out the selection of olive oil many grocery stores are now carrying.
Don’t be satisfied with a wimpy oil. Find one that stands up on its own and is fruity, pungent and just a bit bitter.
Comments