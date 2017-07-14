Few things go together as well as fresh tomatoes and olive oil.
Few things go together as well as fresh tomatoes and olive oil. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald
Few things go together as well as fresh tomatoes and olive oil. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald
Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

Coast Cooking

July 14, 2017 5:00 AM

Give olive oil a try, the options are plentiful

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

Summertime is in high gear, and grocery stores and farmers markets have good selections of tomatoes.

Ripe tomatoes pair nicely with a curl of Parmigiano Reggiano, a little fresh thyme and a good olive oil.

Add mozzarella and you have a Caprese salad, but it is just as good without it.

Remember to use a good olive oil, Italian-made Parmigiano Reggiano and garden-fresh herbs.

I hope you will check out the selection of olive oil many grocery stores are now carrying.

Don’t be satisfied with a wimpy oil. Find one that stands up on its own and is fruity, pungent and just a bit bitter.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano 1:48

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano
Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu 0:53

Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu
Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about 1:23

Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about

View More Video

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.