Add a dose of olive oil to any dish, you’ll be surprised by the results

You might be surprised at what a dose of good olive oil can do for many dishes.
Try some on scrambled eggs, a hamburger, even a taco. You will be pleased.
One of my favorite recipes is a simple dish of shrimp sauteed in garlic olive oil, a hearty pasta, such as fettuccini, a few chopped tomatoes, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and, yes, even more olive oil just before serving.
Olive oil is not only satisfying, it also is healthy, and it has a sustaining quality, a hearty essence, that makes for a good addition to many recipes. Give it a try.
