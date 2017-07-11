A simple dish of pasta, olive oil and Parmigiano-Reggiano is amazing.
Want a good olive oil? Shop around and taste-test several varieties to find the one that’s right for you

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

Good news! Several local stores now carry a variety of exceptionally good olive oils.

Remember, a good olive oil should be fruity, pungent and just a little bit bitter.

The way to find an olive oil that fits your taste is to taste it, and remember it is an important ingredient, not just a lubricant.

Every country on the Mediterranean makes good olive oils. You also can find good olive oils from California and Texas, so shop around.

Perhaps the simplest dish to use olive oil on is an al dente pasta, dressed with a good olive oil and a grating of Parmigiano-Reggiano. Give it a try, but remember to use that great olive oil that you taste-tested.

