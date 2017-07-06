Try adding garnishments to your pho, but a little goes a long way

Perhaps the crowning touch to any good pho is the vegetable and herb garnish it comes with.
Pho is always served with a side dish loaded with cilantro, sliced jalapeno peppers, slices of lime, bean sprouts, basil and mint and a few more things.
You will also almost always find fish sauce and sriracha on the table, so the options for mixing and matching are almost endless.
If you are a pho pro, then you have already figured out the exact recipe for your garnish.
Try tearing up a few of the herbs, a squeeze of lime and a pepper or two, but a word of caution: too much sriracha can ruin it all. Just be careful, add a few ingredients, and then taste. Add a few more until you get it just the way you like. For me, its lime, basil, jalapeno and bean sprouts, that’s it.
