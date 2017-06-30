Shimp po-boys are among the top ways South Mississippians enjoy shrimp.
June 30, 2017 5:00 AM

Here are a few places that make excellent fried shrimp po-boys

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

One of the top ways South Mississippians consume shrimp is in the classic fried shrimp po-boy.

Of course, you have to enjoy it with an ice cold Barq’s Root Beer in a bottle.

I can make a pretty good po-boy, but it is one meal I prefer to go out to eat, and there are plenty of places that serve good ones, too. Pirate’s Cove, 208 Menge Ave., Pass Christian; BB’s Po-Boy & Seafood, 1300 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs; Po-boy Express, 2422 Government St., Ocean Springs; and Bozo’s Grocery & Grill, 2012 Ingalls Ave., Pascagoula, are the most well-known places to get excellent po-boys, but there are dozens more that do a great job.

Share your favorite local po-boy places in the comments section of this blog post.

I prefer to get my fried shrimp po-boys dressed, for the full effect. If eating it requires half a roll of paper towels, then you know you’ve got a good one.

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos