If you boil your shrimp, try making your own spice mix

One of the most popular ways to prepare shrimp is to boil them, and we owe the recipe to the French idea of courtbouillon (coo-bee-on).
The idea is to quick-cook seafood in a seasoned broth.
Please don’t give in to the temptation of using a commercial boil. Instead, make a seasoning mix all your own.
Add a chopped onion, whole black pepper corns, red pepper flakes, salt, lots of salt, chopped jalapeno peppers, a bottle of white wine, cinnamon sticks, dried orange peel, halved lemons or limes.
Make up your own combination, and you will amaze your guests.
