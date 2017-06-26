Shrimp season seems to be getting off to a good start with some beautiful shrimp being harvested.
June 26, 2017 5:00 AM

Shrimp season is here; Enjoy the harvest with this recipe

By Julian Burnt

Special to the Sun Herald

Whether you buy your shrimp right off the boat, or at a fish market, surely you’ve noticed some of this year’s catch is big and beautiful.

I’ve always been a sucker for big white shrimp and can’t resist buying a pound or two, even if I do not have a specific recipe in mind.

My favorite way to cook large shrimp is shell-on. Cooked that way, the shrimp seem to retain moisture, and most folks don’t mind getting their hands a little messy getting the shells off.

Season the shrimp with Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning, melt butter in a large sauté pan and get it as hot as you can, but not smoking.

Sauté the shrimp quickly, just a minute or less per side. Do it in small batches and add more butter as necessary. When all are cooked, add more butter to the pan and several cloves of finely diced garlic. Cook just until the garlic is tender, but do not burn it. Toss the shrimp in the garlic butter, put a roll of paper towels on the table and dig in.

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

