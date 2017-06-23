Fresh fruit and cheese makes a great summertime snack.
Fresh fruit and cheese makes a great summertime snack. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald
Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

June 23, 2017 12:00 AM

Pair a blue cheese with a slightly tart fruit for a perfect summer treat

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

I had an American-made blue cheese at Vestige in Ocean Springs the other night that was world class.

It was paired with a thinly sliced apple, honey and dates. Wow, what a treat. But, as simple as that was, it can be even simpler and still delicious.

Pair a good blue cheese with an apple, pears or almost any other fruit that has a crunch to it and is just a bit tart.

The tartness of the fruit cuts, and enhances, the cheese. Try this combination with a sparkling wine, Prosecco and you will be well pleased. You can add a few dried nuts to this dish if you like. This is perhaps the perfect summer-time snack.

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

