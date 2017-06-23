Pair a blue cheese with a slightly tart fruit for a perfect summer treat

I had an American-made blue cheese at Vestige in Ocean Springs the other night that was world class.
It was paired with a thinly sliced apple, honey and dates. Wow, what a treat. But, as simple as that was, it can be even simpler and still delicious.
Pair a good blue cheese with an apple, pears or almost any other fruit that has a crunch to it and is just a bit tart.
The tartness of the fruit cuts, and enhances, the cheese. Try this combination with a sparkling wine, Prosecco and you will be well pleased. You can add a few dried nuts to this dish if you like. This is perhaps the perfect summer-time snack.
