A simple chicken soup makes for a light and easy summertime meal.
A simple chicken soup makes for a light and easy summertime meal. Julian Brunt Special to the Special
A simple chicken soup makes for a light and easy summertime meal. Julian Brunt Special to the Special
Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

Coast Cooking

June 21, 2017 5:00 AM

De-bone a rotisserie chicken purchased at the market and make a great soup

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Special

OK. We are trying to stay simple and a little bit healthy with this week’s blog posts, so here is an idea that is partially borrowed from college days.

Buy a rotisserie chicken, and de-bone it.

Take the bones, one onion and one or two carrots, add water and simmer for 30 minutes. Now you have stock.

Strain the stock, drop Ramen noodles into it at a low simmer, add the meat and cook just for a minute or two until the noodles are done. Season with hot sauce, soy, jalapenos, bean sprouts and basil.

If you go to Lee’s International Market, 917 Division Street, Biloxi, you will find more than 40 kinds of Ramen noodles from which to choose, plus a good selection of refrigerated and frozen noodles as well.

It doesn’t get any simpler than this.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano 1:48

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano
Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu 0:53

Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu
Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about 1:23

Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about

View More Video

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.