De-bone a rotisserie chicken purchased at the market and make a great soup

OK. We are trying to stay simple and a little bit healthy with this week’s blog posts, so here is an idea that is partially borrowed from college days.
Buy a rotisserie chicken, and de-bone it.
Take the bones, one onion and one or two carrots, add water and simmer for 30 minutes. Now you have stock.
Strain the stock, drop Ramen noodles into it at a low simmer, add the meat and cook just for a minute or two until the noodles are done. Season with hot sauce, soy, jalapenos, bean sprouts and basil.
If you go to Lee’s International Market, 917 Division Street, Biloxi, you will find more than 40 kinds of Ramen noodles from which to choose, plus a good selection of refrigerated and frozen noodles as well.
It doesn’t get any simpler than this.
