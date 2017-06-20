Grilled chicken is great summertime treat.
Try this tasty grilled chicken recipe

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

Grilling is a great summertime option.

You know I’m a fan of hardwood fires, or fires made with hardwood charcoal, so I’ll spare you the lecture, just get that grill going.

Marinate bone-in chicken thighs in olive oil (breasts are just too dry), oregano and red pepper flakes for an hour or two.

Throw them onto a glowing hot grill and cook just to seared (turn often with thongs, never spear grilled meats with a fork, all the juice runs out). Close the lid and roast until done. You also can use turkey if you like, or a good bone-in pork chop. Serve with pasta, anointed in a little of the unused marinade.

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.