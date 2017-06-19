Try this parfait that is light, healthy and perfect for summertime

This week, I plan to blog about random food ideas. Perhaps there will be an underlying theme or two, such as being reasonably healthy, suitable for summertime and simple.
I’ve been reading and talking a lot about obesity in Mississippi and it is a horrible problem with terrible long-term consequences.
Can you imagine a society in which almost half of the people are unhealthy? That’s the statistic in Mississippi today, nearly half the children are overweight or obese.
I’ll get off the soap box now, but here is a simple snack idea, actually good enough for lunch, too, that I love. Buy fresh blueberries, Greek yogurt and granola. Total investment? Maybe $10, but this will translate into at least half a dozen snacks or light lunches.
Add 1/3 cup granola, 1 cup blueberries and ½ cup yogurt to a glass or bowl, mix well, serve chilled and enjoy. You also can add dried nuts and fruit if you want to fortify it a bit. I love dried cranberries and almond.
