A blueberry parfait is easy to make, seasonal, delicious and healthy.
A blueberry parfait is easy to make, seasonal, delicious and healthy. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald
A blueberry parfait is easy to make, seasonal, delicious and healthy. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald
Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

Coast Cooking

June 19, 2017 5:00 AM

Try this parfait that is light, healthy and perfect for summertime

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

This week, I plan to blog about random food ideas. Perhaps there will be an underlying theme or two, such as being reasonably healthy, suitable for summertime and simple.

I’ve been reading and talking a lot about obesity in Mississippi and it is a horrible problem with terrible long-term consequences.

Can you imagine a society in which almost half of the people are unhealthy? That’s the statistic in Mississippi today, nearly half the children are overweight or obese.

I’ll get off the soap box now, but here is a simple snack idea, actually good enough for lunch, too, that I love. Buy fresh blueberries, Greek yogurt and granola. Total investment? Maybe $10, but this will translate into at least half a dozen snacks or light lunches.

Add 1/3 cup granola, 1 cup blueberries and ½ cup yogurt to a glass or bowl, mix well, serve chilled and enjoy. You also can add dried nuts and fruit if you want to fortify it a bit. I love dried cranberries and almond.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano 1:48

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano
Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu 0:53

Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu
Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about 1:23

Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about

View More Video

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.