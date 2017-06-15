Black-eyed peas is simple Southern dish that is delicious

Black-eyed peas are a Southern favorite and for good cause.
If you take the time to make them from scratch, they are simply delicious.
Results of using peas from a can are only so-so.
Sauté vegetables, add the fresh peas, season well, then cover with homemade stock, simmer until tender and that is all there is to it.
Add sausage if you like, and I always do. If you want to make this dish a bit more hoppin’ John-like, add rice.
Sometimes the best dishes are simple.
If you are trying to lose weight and stay healthy, the most important thing is to control portion size. A cup of black eyed peas is an ample portion. Eat well, but stay healthy.
Comments