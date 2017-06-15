Black eyed peas are an old school Southern favorite.
Coast Cooking

June 15, 2017 5:00 AM

Black-eyed peas is simple Southern dish that is delicious

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

Black-eyed peas are a Southern favorite and for good cause.

If you take the time to make them from scratch, they are simply delicious.

Results of using peas from a can are only so-so.

Sauté vegetables, add the fresh peas, season well, then cover with homemade stock, simmer until tender and that is all there is to it.

Add sausage if you like, and I always do. If you want to make this dish a bit more hoppin’ John-like, add rice.

Sometimes the best dishes are simple.

If you are trying to lose weight and stay healthy, the most important thing is to control portion size. A cup of black eyed peas is an ample portion. Eat well, but stay healthy.

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

