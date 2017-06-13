Grits have been a part of a Southern breakfast classic for generations.
June 13, 2017 5:00 AM

Try your sausage, grits and egg in a handy bowl

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

Grits are among my favorite pleasures in life.

Grits pair well with a Bolognese sauce, beef stew made with red wine, seafood of almost any sort and countless other good things to eat.

My favorite way to eat grits, however, is a bowl of grits topped with a good breakfast sausage and a fried egg.

Add a little cheese to the grits, and it will make them even better. My mom used to make this recipe, and she took it to work with her in a coffee cup, which made it hand portable, hearty and delicious.

