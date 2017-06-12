Chicken and dumplings is a great Deep South dish

My friend Kim Wilson and I recently made chicken and dumplings because it seemed like a good idea on this overcast, releatively cool day.
We seasoned a whole chicken and roasted it for 45 minutes.
We used my new mandoline slicer to julienne bell peppers and a red onion, thin slice some garlic and dice celery.
All got sautéed in hot oil for 15 minutes or so.
Next, Wilson made a basic biscuit batter, then we deboned the chicken and used the bones to make stock.
We combined the stock, vegetables and chicken. Kim made her roux, whisked it into the stew, then topped it with the biscuit batter, put the lid on for 10 minutes or so, and then we sat down to a good Southern meal, just perfect for a rainy spring day.
That is just one example of a Deep Southern Dish, and I plan to devote this week’s blog posts to such Deep South favorites.
Enjoy!
