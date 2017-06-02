The rustic old Green House on Porter is an unexpected romantic delight

My last recommendation in this week about date places may surprise you.
The Green House on Porter, 404 Porter Ave., in Ocean Springs is a coffee shop, but it has a unique atmosphere. The front room is for those feeling gregarious, but the back and the side yard are great places for a quiet get together.
You might not think an old green house would be very romantic, but you will be surprised at the ambience this old place has.
Order a coffee and a from-scratch biscuit or a cold beer, and talk the night away. If you show up on the right weekend, there just might be a band, and you can dance the night away under the stars. How’s that for romantic?
