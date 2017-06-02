The Green House on Porter, 404 Porter Ave., is a famous meet up place and a great place for that second or third date.
The Green House on Porter, 404 Porter Ave., is a famous meet up place and a great place for that second or third date. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald
The Green House on Porter, 404 Porter Ave., is a famous meet up place and a great place for that second or third date. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald
Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

Coast Cooking

June 02, 2017 9:53 AM

The rustic old Green House on Porter is an unexpected romantic delight

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

My last recommendation in this week about date places may surprise you.

The Green House on Porter, 404 Porter Ave., in Ocean Springs is a coffee shop, but it has a unique atmosphere. The front room is for those feeling gregarious, but the back and the side yard are great places for a quiet get together.

You might not think an old green house would be very romantic, but you will be surprised at the ambience this old place has.

Order a coffee and a from-scratch biscuit or a cold beer, and talk the night away. If you show up on the right weekend, there just might be a band, and you can dance the night away under the stars. How’s that for romantic?

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano 1:48

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano
Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu 0:53

Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu
Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about 1:23

Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about

View More Video

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos