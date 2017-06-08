One of the fresh seafood dishes at Cora’s at the White House at 1230 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi.
One of the fresh seafood dishes at Cora’s at the White House at 1230 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald
One of the fresh seafood dishes at Cora’s at the White House at 1230 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald
Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

Coast Cooking

June 08, 2017 5:00 AM

Cora’s at the White House in Biloxi is a great place for a date

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

I have been a fan of Cora’s at the White House, 1230 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, for quite a while, and, in keeping with the theme of this week’s blog posts, it is a great place to take a date.

The menu is exciting and has great seafood options. If you get appetizers make sure to try the crab cakes and fried green tomatoes.

For main courses, I recommend the shrimp and grits and the trout almondine. There also are great steaks if you are in the mood for red meat.

But I have to admit, I’d end that date at the swanky rooftop lounge. On a starry night, the view of the beach is wonderful.

There are drinks from the bar, and a light selection of small plates.

A glass of wine, the sound of the waves coming up on the beach, a full moon and a sea breeze: how could you ask for more? This places makes my top five date places on the Coast.

If you go

What: Cora’s

Where: White House Hotel, 1230 Beach Boulevard

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.;

Friday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.;

Saturday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.,

Sunday 8 am. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: 228-233-1328

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano 1:48

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano
Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu 0:53

Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu
Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about 1:23

Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about

View More Video

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos