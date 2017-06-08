Cora’s at the White House in Biloxi is a great place for a date

I have been a fan of Cora’s at the White House, 1230 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, for quite a while, and, in keeping with the theme of this week’s blog posts, it is a great place to take a date.
The menu is exciting and has great seafood options. If you get appetizers make sure to try the crab cakes and fried green tomatoes.
For main courses, I recommend the shrimp and grits and the trout almondine. There also are great steaks if you are in the mood for red meat.
But I have to admit, I’d end that date at the swanky rooftop lounge. On a starry night, the view of the beach is wonderful.
There are drinks from the bar, and a light selection of small plates.
A glass of wine, the sound of the waves coming up on the beach, a full moon and a sea breeze: how could you ask for more? This places makes my top five date places on the Coast.
If you go
What: Cora’s
Where: White House Hotel, 1230 Beach Boulevard
Hours: Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.;
Friday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.;
Saturday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.,
Sunday 8 am. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Phone: 228-233-1328
