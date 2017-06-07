The bruschetta at Stalla is almost a meal unto itself.
The bruschetta at Stalla is almost a meal unto itself. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald
The bruschetta at Stalla is almost a meal unto itself. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald
Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

Coast Cooking

June 07, 2017 5:00 AM

Beau Rivage’s Stalla will give you and your date a night you will long remember

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

Stalla, at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino, may surprise you as one of my selections for great date restaurants, unless you have already been there. This place is special.

Chef Paola Bugli is one of the most accomplished chefs I know. She attended a well-known cooking school in Italy and cooked there for 20 years before coming to the United States.

Her food is spot on, every time. The menu at Stalla is inspired, varied and beautiful and in a restaurant that can serve hundreds of guests a night, it is amazing to see plates that approach perfection arriving at every table.

Make sure to sit at the chef’s table, the kitchen is open, so you can see everything that goes on.

This is a very busy restaurant, but sitting at the chef’s table will give you a sense of privacy. Check out a few appetizers, such as the bruschetta, mussels in spicy tomato broth or the antipasti.

I am not trying to dissuade you from having a main course, but if you go for a selection of appetizers, you’ll get to try a better selection of the amazing food Bugli puts out.

Pair an appetizer or two with a glass of wine, and you can count on a good suggestion from your server.

You are going to have a night you will long remember.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano 1:48

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano
Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu 0:53

Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu
Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about 1:23

Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about

View More Video

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos