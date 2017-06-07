Beau Rivage’s Stalla will give you and your date a night you will long remember

Stalla, at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino, may surprise you as one of my selections for great date restaurants, unless you have already been there. This place is special.
Chef Paola Bugli is one of the most accomplished chefs I know. She attended a well-known cooking school in Italy and cooked there for 20 years before coming to the United States.
Her food is spot on, every time. The menu at Stalla is inspired, varied and beautiful and in a restaurant that can serve hundreds of guests a night, it is amazing to see plates that approach perfection arriving at every table.
Make sure to sit at the chef’s table, the kitchen is open, so you can see everything that goes on.
This is a very busy restaurant, but sitting at the chef’s table will give you a sense of privacy. Check out a few appetizers, such as the bruschetta, mussels in spicy tomato broth or the antipasti.
I am not trying to dissuade you from having a main course, but if you go for a selection of appetizers, you’ll get to try a better selection of the amazing food Bugli puts out.
Pair an appetizer or two with a glass of wine, and you can count on a good suggestion from your server.
You are going to have a night you will long remember.
