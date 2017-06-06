Vestige is a great place to take a date

I have been calling Vestige in Ocean Springs one of the best restaurants in the South for more than two years.
The level of perfection there is off the charts. Chef Alex Perry is the most talented young chef I know, and he is going places.
His list of accolades is already impressive, including having been invited to the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival two times.
Vestige’s menu changes daily, based of the availability of ingredients, the season and what is inspiring Perry.
Expect everything to be made from scratch, including all the sauces, all the deserts and bread.
And Vestige’s plating is beautiful.
Even if you are on a limited budget, you can’t go wrong taking a date to Vestige. Just pick a small plate or two, a glass of wine, and don’t forget the desserts are amazing, too.
