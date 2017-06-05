One of Chef Kalliniko’s magical seafood creations.
One of Chef Kalliniko’s magical seafood creations. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald
One of Chef Kalliniko’s magical seafood creations. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald
Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

Coast Cooking

June 05, 2017 5:00 AM

Got a hot date? I’ll give you some great restaurants to take them to

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

So, you got a hot date and don’t know where to go.

The Coast is loaded with great places to eat, including nearly a dozen raised beach-side places that are mostly new, mom and pop diners and fine dining.

How can you decide?

I think one of the most important variables for a great date is ambiance. You want a place that feels private, is not too loud and will allow you the privacy you need to steal a kiss.

A romantic get away also has to have good food and service.

This week I plan to blog about some of the great places that fit the bill, and, yes, I have written about all of them before, but there is a reason for that.

They represent the best of the best, in my opinion. They all have great chefs and staff members who are passionate about what they do and atmospheres that are just right.

Let’s start with Thirty-Two, the fine dining restaurant at the IP Casino and Resort and Spa. Chef Matthew Kallinikos is a master at his trade and will blow you away with everything from a great cheese assortment to an exhaustive wine selection, seafood and beef the likes of which you have never had before. Make sure to make your reservation for sunset, because of the 32nd floor of the hotel offers one of the most romantic views on the Coast.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano 1:48

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano
Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu 0:53

Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu
Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about 1:23

Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about

View More Video

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos