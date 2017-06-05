Got a hot date? I’ll give you some great restaurants to take them to

So, you got a hot date and don’t know where to go.
The Coast is loaded with great places to eat, including nearly a dozen raised beach-side places that are mostly new, mom and pop diners and fine dining.
How can you decide?
I think one of the most important variables for a great date is ambiance. You want a place that feels private, is not too loud and will allow you the privacy you need to steal a kiss.
A romantic get away also has to have good food and service.
This week I plan to blog about some of the great places that fit the bill, and, yes, I have written about all of them before, but there is a reason for that.
They represent the best of the best, in my opinion. They all have great chefs and staff members who are passionate about what they do and atmospheres that are just right.
Let’s start with Thirty-Two, the fine dining restaurant at the IP Casino and Resort and Spa. Chef Matthew Kallinikos is a master at his trade and will blow you away with everything from a great cheese assortment to an exhaustive wine selection, seafood and beef the likes of which you have never had before. Make sure to make your reservation for sunset, because of the 32nd floor of the hotel offers one of the most romantic views on the Coast.
