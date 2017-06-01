Boiled or sautéed shrimp, served cold, are great for a summer treat.
Boiled or sautéed shrimp, served cold, are great for a summer treat. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald
June 01, 2017 5:00 AM

Shrimp sautéed in garlic butter is perfect summer fare

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

Big, plump, beautiful Gulf shrimp are perfect summertime fare.

Shrimp seasoned and boiled, just like the crawfish I blogged about Wednesday, are good, but sautéed in garlic butter are even better.

Here’s how I do it: use large, shell-on shrimp. Let them soak in cold, slightly salted water for a bit first.

Heat a mixture of oil and butter, but don’t let the butter burn, then toss in the shrimp, a few at a time, and just for a minute per side.

When they are all done remove and set aside. Add more butter to the pan, a few cloves of diced garlic and cook, but again, don’t burn the garlic.

Toss the shrimp in the butter and serve warm. Wow!

  Comments  

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

