Shrimp sautéed in garlic butter is perfect summer fare

Big, plump, beautiful Gulf shrimp are perfect summertime fare.
Shrimp seasoned and boiled, just like the crawfish I blogged about Wednesday, are good, but sautéed in garlic butter are even better.
Here’s how I do it: use large, shell-on shrimp. Let them soak in cold, slightly salted water for a bit first.
Heat a mixture of oil and butter, but don’t let the butter burn, then toss in the shrimp, a few at a time, and just for a minute per side.
When they are all done remove and set aside. Add more butter to the pan, a few cloves of diced garlic and cook, but again, don’t burn the garlic.
Toss the shrimp in the butter and serve warm. Wow!
