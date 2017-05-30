Deviled eggs are perfect for the summertime.
Deviled eggs are perfect for the summertime. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald
Deviled eggs are perfect for the summertime. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald
Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

Coast Cooking

May 30, 2017 5:00 AM

Deviled eggs make a great summertime treat

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

This week I’m blogging about a few summertime dishes.

No soups, no stews, nothing hearty and heavy. No thank you.

One of my favorite summertime options is the classic Southern deviled egg. Gone are the days when a deviled egg is only stuffed with yolk and mayonnaise. The doors have been flung open and the options are almost limitless.

Add a little mayonnaise (I prefer homemade), a few boiled shrimp, a pinch of red pepper flakes or at least a little paprika and blend.

It’s a great filling made even better if you garnish with cilantro. Combine the same ingredients, but substitute the shrimp for crab, and do not blend, and you’ll have another winner.

If you are on a budget and can’t afford the seafood, go with egg yolk, a little mayonnaise, mustard and a few drops of vinegar.

One last suggestion, fill your boiled eggs with your favorite recipe for pimento and cheese.

See? The possibilities are almost endless.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano 1:48

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano
Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu 0:53

Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu
Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about 1:23

Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about

View More Video

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos