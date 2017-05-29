Prosciutto di Parma and melon is a classic summertime combination.
Prosciutto di Parma and melon is a classic summertime combination. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald
May 29, 2017 12:00 AM

Cool meals that will hit the spot on hot days, starting with prosciutto di Parma and melon

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

The hot humid days of summer will soon be upon us and will demand a different culinary standard.

Heavy food is not apetizing when the weather is in the 90’s, at least not for me, that’s for sure.

This week I’m going to blog about a few dishes that are easy to make and are a pleasure to eat, even on the hottest of days.

One of my favorites is to pair prosciutto di Parma and melon. A cantaloupe or honey dew melon will do nicely, but you’ve got to be picky when it comes to the prosciutto.

If it doesn’t say prosciutto di Parma on the package, it isn’t prosciutto di Parma. It may be a different style of prosciutto, but it isn’t prosciutto di Parma, which is the very best. This is an instance when it is best to be a bit of a snob.

Make sure the prosciutto is sliced paper thin, and the melon is ice cold. Serve with a nice, but not sweet, rosé.

