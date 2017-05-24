Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

Coast Cooking

May 24, 2017 5:00 AM

Shrimp or fish tacos are a great variation on an old favorite

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

I hope you are keeping up with this week’s blog posts about tacos, because there is a lot of information to consider.

Beef and pork tacos are delicious, but a well-made shrimp taco is hard to beat.

The basics are simple: use only wild-caught United States shrimp, do not overcook the shrimp and don’t over season to the point that the delicate shrimp flavor is overpowered.

A good salsa is OK as a garnish, but my favorite is a crunchy coleslaw made with homemade mayonnaise and vinegar, and a nice pinch or three of freshly ground black pepper. Season the shrimp lightly with Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning, and sauté quickly in butter. Build the taco quickly, as you want to serve them hot. A little Valentino hot sauce adds a nice kick. Use sparingly.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano 1:48

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano
Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu 0:53

Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu
Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about 1:23

Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about

View More Video

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos