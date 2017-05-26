A tapas-size taco from El Aguila in Gulfport was served as a delightful appetizer.
Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

May 26, 2017 5:00 AM

Tiny-sized tacos make for a big surprise

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

I recently had lunch at El Aguila in Gulfport and was delighted with the up-scale Mexican place.

There is nothing wrong with hearty, mom-style cooking, but there is a more refined side to Mexican cuisine that you should become familiar with as well.

We started the meal with an amuse bouche from the chef (the little bite-size gift some chefs send out). It was a delicious house-made tortilla, but tiny, just two or so inches across, filled with tender slow-roasted beef and a great guacamole garnish.

It was a great reminder that small treats can be most welcome and that homemade tortillas are by far the best. What a delightful idea the tiny taco is.

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

