Tiny-sized tacos make for a big surprise

I recently had lunch at El Aguila in Gulfport and was delighted with the up-scale Mexican place.
There is nothing wrong with hearty, mom-style cooking, but there is a more refined side to Mexican cuisine that you should become familiar with as well.
We started the meal with an amuse bouche from the chef (the little bite-size gift some chefs send out). It was a delicious house-made tortilla, but tiny, just two or so inches across, filled with tender slow-roasted beef and a great guacamole garnish.
It was a great reminder that small treats can be most welcome and that homemade tortillas are by far the best. What a delightful idea the tiny taco is.
