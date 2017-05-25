A taco lengua is one of my favorites.
A taco lengua is one of my favorites. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald
A taco lengua is one of my favorites. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald
Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

Coast Cooking

May 25, 2017 10:45 AM

A taco lengua is one of my favorites

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

OK, this is one of those blogs where I will receive hate mail, or at the very least a few messages telling me I am mad.

It is all part of the job, but it is just my opinion.

I love a taco filled with savory roasted beef tongue. It is so tender, and delicious and the flavor is so unique.

I have to admit I don’t roast my own, but I can buy it by the pound on the weekends at La Nortena, just down the street from my house in Biloxi. I get a pound or two, along with a little gravy and it’s going to be a taco weekend at my house. A taco lengua and a cold beer is the perfect summertime treat. Believe me.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano 1:48

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano
Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu 0:53

Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu
Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about 1:23

Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about

View More Video

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos