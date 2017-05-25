A taco lengua is one of my favorites.

OK, this is one of those blogs where I will receive hate mail, or at the very least a few messages telling me I am mad.
It is all part of the job, but it is just my opinion.
I love a taco filled with savory roasted beef tongue. It is so tender, and delicious and the flavor is so unique.
I have to admit I don’t roast my own, but I can buy it by the pound on the weekends at La Nortena, just down the street from my house in Biloxi. I get a pound or two, along with a little gravy and it’s going to be a taco weekend at my house. A taco lengua and a cold beer is the perfect summertime treat. Believe me.
