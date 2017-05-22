A taco filled with well spiced ground beef is the most common taco sold.
Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

May 22, 2017 5:11 AM

Is it Tuesday yet? Tacos fit the bill for good things to eat

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

I love long list of good food ideas and I can hardly think of a longer list than what can be put into a tortilla and made into a taco.

Spiced ground beef is probably the best seller, but it is not the best in my book.

I’d have to go with a pork taco, with the pork roasted crispy, a cool salsa on top, but enough spice added to give it a little kick. You can use ground pork, ground pork sausage, roasted pork roast or just about anything else pork-like you can think of.

You can buy a good salsa, or, even better, go to your favorite Mexican place that makes their own, and talk them into selling you a quart or so. Also think about adding avocado, whether it is just fresh scooped out of the skin or as guacamole.

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

