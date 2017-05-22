Is it Tuesday yet? Tacos fit the bill for good things to eat

I love long list of good food ideas and I can hardly think of a longer list than what can be put into a tortilla and made into a taco.
Spiced ground beef is probably the best seller, but it is not the best in my book.
I’d have to go with a pork taco, with the pork roasted crispy, a cool salsa on top, but enough spice added to give it a little kick. You can use ground pork, ground pork sausage, roasted pork roast or just about anything else pork-like you can think of.
You can buy a good salsa, or, even better, go to your favorite Mexican place that makes their own, and talk them into selling you a quart or so. Also think about adding avocado, whether it is just fresh scooped out of the skin or as guacamole.
