This is the Loco Burrito from La Nortena in Biloxi.
This is the Loco Burrito from La Nortena in Biloxi. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald
This is the Loco Burrito from La Nortena in Biloxi. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald
Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

Coast Cooking

May 19, 2017 12:00 AM

La Norteña serves authentic Mexican cuisine

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

La Norteña is a Mexican place in Biloxi that I have been going to for years, as do most of my chef friends.

This is not a Tex-Mex place, so forget about the sour cream and margaritas.

It is a restaurant that caters to the Spanish-speaking community, and Grandma is in the kitchen cooking, so you know it is wholesome, hearty and absolutely delicious.

I love the tacos here, and the chile relleno, and the fresh-squeezed juice and house-made chorizo sausage.

I have loved everything I’ve ever had here, but the Loco Burrito is my favorite.

It is huge and stuffed with all the good things you might expect — beef, rice and beans — and when you top it with the homemade salsa, it is sensational.

Thanks goodness this place is right around the corner from my home!

La Norteña

Where: 224 Porter Avenue, Biloxi

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Phone: 228-432-3140

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano 1:48

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano
Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu 0:53

Oysters are a huge part of Bacchus' menu
Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about 1:23

Large, fresh portions of seafood is what Biloxi Lugger is all about

View More Video

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos