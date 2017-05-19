La Norteña serves authentic Mexican cuisine

La Norteña is a Mexican place in Biloxi that I have been going to for years, as do most of my chef friends.
This is not a Tex-Mex place, so forget about the sour cream and margaritas.
It is a restaurant that caters to the Spanish-speaking community, and Grandma is in the kitchen cooking, so you know it is wholesome, hearty and absolutely delicious.
I love the tacos here, and the chile relleno, and the fresh-squeezed juice and house-made chorizo sausage.
I have loved everything I’ve ever had here, but the Loco Burrito is my favorite.
It is huge and stuffed with all the good things you might expect — beef, rice and beans — and when you top it with the homemade salsa, it is sensational.
Thanks goodness this place is right around the corner from my home!
La Norteña
Where: 224 Porter Avenue, Biloxi
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
Phone: 228-432-3140
