Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

May 18, 2017 12:00 AM

Plenty to love about Po-Boy Express

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

Po-boy Express has been around for almost 30 years.

I have written several times recently about Po-Boy Express in Ocean Springs. It is the type of place you can’t go back to too often.

The food is great, the prices are fair and it is a local hangout that is always jammed.

There are dozens of po-boys from which to choose, as well as great muffulettas.

If you want my advice, pick one of the po-boys that comes with the house-made gravy. It is so good they make two to three gallons of the gravy every day.

Everything is good, but there is something grand about tucking into a po-boy that is going to take you half a roll of paper towels to get through.

Just writing about this place makes me hungry.

Po-Boy Express

Where: 2422 Government Street, Ocean Springs

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Phone: 228-875-8636

