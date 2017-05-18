Plenty to love about Po-Boy Express

Po-boy Express has been around for almost 30 years.
I have written several times recently about Po-Boy Express in Ocean Springs. It is the type of place you can’t go back to too often.
The food is great, the prices are fair and it is a local hangout that is always jammed.
There are dozens of po-boys from which to choose, as well as great muffulettas.
If you want my advice, pick one of the po-boys that comes with the house-made gravy. It is so good they make two to three gallons of the gravy every day.
Everything is good, but there is something grand about tucking into a po-boy that is going to take you half a roll of paper towels to get through.
Just writing about this place makes me hungry.
Po-Boy Express
Where: 2422 Government Street, Ocean Springs
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Phone: 228-875-8636
