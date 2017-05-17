Bozo’s has been serving great po-boys, with attitude, for years.
Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

May 17, 2017 12:00 AM

No clowning around, Bozo’s serves excellent po-boys

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

There is just no way I could blog about those funky little out-of- the-way places we all love so much without mentioning Bozo’s in Pascagoula.

It has been around for years and has morphed from a grocery store to rundown diner, and now to a remodeled diner that still brings the crowd in by the hordes.

If you want a great overstuffed shrimp po-boy, boiled crawfish, fried catfish, or a great roast beef and gravy po-boy, and are in the eastern reaches of the Coast, this is the place to go.

The first time I visited was for a magazine story, so I went on a Wednesday afternoon, around 3 p.m., just to make sure the owner would have time to talk to me.

The line was out the door, and I couldn’t even get in. I have since been back many times and this is a place you are sure to love.

Bozo’s Seafood Market and Deli

Where: 2012 Ingalls Avenue, Pascagoula

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Phone: (228) 762-3322

