Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

May 16, 2017 12:00 AM

Nana J’s serves soul food and great side dishes

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

Nana J’s Soulful Kitchen in Ocean Springs is a funky little place, just a bit out of the way, but it offers serious soul food.

This week I am blogging on the theme of dinners, drive-ins and dives, in our own way, with that Coastal twist.

Nana J’s is family-run, has a tiny menu offering just a few entrees to choose from every day, but the side dishes stand out just as tall. Look for homemade green beans, rice and gravye and macaronni and cheese. You also will love the pork chop, fried chicken and wings too.

This is a place to come when you are seriously hungry and need true sustenance, the essence of Soul food.

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

