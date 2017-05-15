In and Out Breakfast in Biloxi is a must-visit

I thought we’d have a little fun this week and blog about those local places, a bit out of the way, a bit funky, that just might fit into the category of diners, drive-ins and dives.
Many times, these little places are the best-kept secrets. They are almost always run by characters, people who go their own way, are not particularly concerned with public opinion and always have great food.
In and Out Breakfast in Biloxi fits that category to the “T.”
Chef Paul Monti is a CIA trained chef and can lay down the food, from fine dining to serious Italian, with the best of them.
What he has chosen to do is to offer an East Coast-style deli, with the addition of a great breakfast selection.
If you love the Reuben sandwich you are going to love In and Out. It is the best I have ever had.
Also look for daily specials, such as meatballs and marinara sauce, a great cheese burger and several dozen other great options. He also offers a five-minute-or-it-is-free breakfast sandwich that is delicious and huge. Check this place out.
