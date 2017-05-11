The job is not all glitz and glamor but sometimes it is

Coast Cooking

May 11, 2017

By Julian Brunt

What my partners and I do on a daily basis isn’t exactly exciting: writing and editing stories, trying to salvage some pictures from a shoot when my camera was acting up or trying to beat the deadlines that seem to pile up by the middle of every week.

Occasionally, however, something exciting happens and we get to go out and have a good time.

Recently the Beau Rivage opened Coast Seafood and Brew and we went to the opening. It was work as I had to turn it into a magazine story, but we still had a good time.

Kim Wilson got to eat her first oyster, at executive sous Chef James Balster’s insistence, we met a few of the editors I work for, and we also got to try some of the amazing food this local seafood place is putting out. If you get a chance to go, try the Murder Point oysters and the oyster dish called Mother Shuckers.

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

