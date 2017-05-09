Foodies never tire of talking about all things food

So this week I am sharing with you a little bit of my professional life.
I write, cook and photograph food, but there is a fair amount of fun involved as well.
One of the most interesting things we (my partners Kim Wilson and Lesley Fenton call ourselves Deep South Culinary Adventures) get to do is meet interesting chefs and people associated with the restaurant and food business.
One such person is Dale Stevens, owner of Sand Ridge Farms, just outside of Lucedale. He raises a heritage breed of hogs called Red Wattle on his 25-acre farm. The hogs are free-range, antibiotic and drug-free and produce some of the most delicious pork you have ever had.
We visit the farm fairly often, and as part of the new from-scratch-cooking classes we have at the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center we will be going on a field trip to the farm on May 13. It is open to everyone and there is a small fee to cover some administrative coasts and the jambalaya we will serve there.
I never tire of talking to interesting chefs and people in other aspects of this business, and they all share one thing in common — a passion for what they do. Talk to Dale Stevens and you will learn about hogs and pork.
Comments