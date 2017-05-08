A day in the life of foodies Julian Brunt and Kim Wilson

I get lots of questions about what I do for a living, and I have to admit it is pretty cool to make a few bucks doing what I love.
But it is seven-days-a-week, and it is working in the home office until the sun goes down, on many days, but I wouldn’t trade it for any job in the world.
This is what I do for a living: I write this blog and a Wednesday food column for the Sun Herald, along with a few of the Friday restaurant reviews that are published in the Friday Marquee entertianment section each week.
I also write regular columns for three other magazines, some of which require travel.
My latest adventure is what we are calling Deep South Culinary Adventures.
Kim Wilson and Lesley Fenton are my partners, both are accomplished cooks who have been working in restaurants and home cooking all of their lives.
We do regular Facebook posts about food and restaurant experiences we have, and we also have just started conducting cooking classes at the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center (for more info see http://www.lmdc.org/adult-cooking-classes/). These are from-scratch cooking classes for those who want to learn cooking skills and new recipes.
We have had two classes so far and are having a blast. In June, we will start a similar program at the Mary C. Cultural Center in Ocean Springs, but it will be a Thursday afternoon/evening class.
