Once you’ve had the best it is hard to settle for less

If you have not had wagyu beef, then you have not had the best.
The first time I had wagyu I almost quit eating beef altogether. I’d go to the grocery store, check out the meat counter, and then I’d think about the wagyu I had.
Why should I stoop to a lesser cut of meat after having the best? It may seem silly, but having the best really raises the bar and you will not be as likely to accept medium quality once you know just how good great beef can be.
Wagyu comes from four breeds of Japanese cattle, and is known for intense marbling and flavor. You will pay dearly for it, but it is worth every penny. Save up and give it a try one day, but beware of the consequences.
If you are going to Jackson, drive over to Flora and find the Flora Butcher (yes, that is the name of the shop). It is on Main Street and easy to find. There you will find American-raised wagyu beef and it is magnificent. Expect to pay around $25 for a filet.
