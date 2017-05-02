Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking

May 02, 2017 5:00 AM

Not all Black Angus beef is created equal

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

If you are a beef eater you are probably aware of the popularity of Black Angus beef in grocery stores.

Angus cattle are native to the counties of Aberdeenshire and Angus in Scotland and the beef they produce is a step above the regular beef most grocery stores carry.

But there is a catch: not all beef labeled Black Angus is of the best quality. To be the best it has to be Certified Angus Beef.

The American Angus Association approves all CAB, and its standards are pretty high. Only 8 percent of beef makes the grade.

Here’s a tip, if you buy good, quality beef, other than a little salt and pepper, judiciously applied, there isn’t much that needs to be added. Season with pepper before you grill, add salt at the end, and a tab of butter. Everything is better with butter.

